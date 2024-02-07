English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 13:18 IST

Planning for Ayodhya Travel? Indian Railways to Run 200 'Aastha' Special Trains From THESE States

Indian Railways has planned to run over 200 special trains-- ‘Aastha’-- to Ayodhya after the pran prathishtha at Ram Temple on January 22.

Ronit Singh
Aastha Special Trains to Ayodhya
Aastha Special Trains to Ayodhya | Image:VHP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: The Indian Railways has planned to run over 200 special trains-- ‘Aastha’-- to Ayodhya after the pran prathishtha at Ram Temple on January 22, claimed sources aware of the development. 

The “Aastha Special” trains, which will run from several cities of Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, among others, will have only operational stoppages. 

Advertisement

The special trains will run from tier 1 and tier 2 cities of several states across India to Ayodhya Dham Railway Station for only 100 days after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, said sources. 

The estimated figures of Indian Railways suggest that around 50,000-55,000 people will come to Ayodhya via train daily after the Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22. 

Advertisement

The tickets of “Aastha Special” trains can be booked by passengers only for round trips from the official website or application of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). 

The special trains will have 22 coaches, while the passengers onboard train will be able to get vegetarian food only from IRCTC.

Advertisement

Aastha Special Trains to Run From THESE States

  • Delhi (City)
  • Gujarat
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Maharashtra
  • Goa
  • Telangana
  • J&K
  • Delhi

 


 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 11:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Ram Mandir
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. US military helicopter goes missing, Marines ask for ‘help’

    World17 minutes ago

  2. Delhi Cops Unearth Visa Scam Targeting Indian, Nepali Citizens

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Ali Wong's Ex-husband Files For Joint Custody Of Their Two Kids

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  4. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment37 minutes ago

  5. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Residential Property in Srinagar

    India News37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement