Updated January 18th, 2024 at 13:18 IST
Planning for Ayodhya Travel? Indian Railways to Run 200 'Aastha' Special Trains From THESE States
Ayodhya: The Indian Railways has planned to run over 200 special trains-- ‘Aastha’-- to Ayodhya after the pran prathishtha at Ram Temple on January 22, claimed sources aware of the development.
The “Aastha Special” trains, which will run from several cities of Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, among others, will have only operational stoppages.
The special trains will run from tier 1 and tier 2 cities of several states across India to Ayodhya Dham Railway Station for only 100 days after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, said sources.
The estimated figures of Indian Railways suggest that around 50,000-55,000 people will come to Ayodhya via train daily after the Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22.
The tickets of “Aastha Special” trains can be booked by passengers only for round trips from the official website or application of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).
The special trains will have 22 coaches, while the passengers onboard train will be able to get vegetarian food only from IRCTC.
Aastha Special Trains to Run From THESE States
- Delhi (City)
- Gujarat
- Madhya Pradesh
- Maharashtra
- Goa
- Telangana
- J&K
- Delhi
Published January 18th, 2024 at 11:22 IST
