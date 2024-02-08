English
Planning For Griha Pravesh? Pune Stamp Duty And Property Registration Offices Closed Till THIS Date

Pune: The registration and stamp duty department is stating that no new documents will be registered between these dates.

Pritam Saha
Pune: A great deal of applications are being submitted by citizens to the Registration and Controller of Stamps Office in Pune city as a result of the State Government's Stamp Duty Amnesty Scheme (Abhay Yojana) implementation. The registration and stamp duty department is stating that no new documents will be registered between January 15 and January 31 in order to expedite the fulfillment of applications by obtaining the necessary documentation. 

For the duration of this period, Haveli 1 and Haveli 2 offices will be closed. It was mentioned that delivering application copies to the residents as well as Abhay Yojana (Amnesty Scheme) activity will continue in these two offices.

In order to avoid difficulties to the citizens, the weekly holidays of Haveli Nos. 21, 22, and 23 offices will be canceled, and registration will still be accepted at these three locations, according to the Controller of Stamps Office Pune and Registration. Both Monday and Tuesday will see regular office hours at these three locations.

