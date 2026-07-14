'Please Don't Let Ketan Become Another Case File': Mother Pens Emotional Letter to PM Modi, Seeks Justice in Murder Case

Pune: In the Ketan Agarwal murder case, the victim's mother, Rakhi Agarwal, has written an emotional letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking justice and his personal intervention in her son's murder case.

Describing the devastating impact of the loss on her family, Rakhi Agarwal stated that her "whole world has vanished" following the brutal killing of her son.

"My son was brutally murdered, and with him, meri poori duniya chali gayi (My whole world is gone). Every corner of our home reminds me of him. His room, his clothes, his photographs, and the silence that has replaced his laughter remind me every day that he will never come back," the letter read.

The grieving mother also highlighted the double tragedy that struck the family in the wake of the incident. She revealed that Ketan's grandfather, unable to bear the shock of the murder, passed away less than three weeks later.

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"Our family suffered another heartbreaking loss when my father-in-law passed away just 20 days after Ketan's death. He loved Ketan dearly and could not bear the grief of losing his grandson. Within days, our family lost two generations," she wrote. Urging the Prime Minister to ensure that the case does not get lost in bureaucratic delays, Rakhi Agarwal made a plea for the legal process to be expedited.

"With folded hands, I humbly request you to kindly ensure that my son's case receives the attention it deserves and that justice is delivered without unnecessary delay. Please do not let Ketan become just another case file. He was someone's son, someone's grandson, someone's brother, but to me, woh meri poori duniya tha (He was my whole world)," the letter further stated.

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The mother concluded her letter with a vow to keep fighting for her son, expressing her hope that the Prime Minister would hear her voice.

"Every night I look at his photograph and say, ' Beta, Maa abhi bhi tere liye lad rahi hai' (Son, your mother is still fighting for you). I only pray that one day I can tell him, 'Beta tujhe insaaf mil gaya' (Son... you have received justice). I sincerely hope you will hear the voice of a grieving mother," she wrote.

Earlier on July 10, Ketan Agarwal's father, Vishal Agarwal, wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, urging a fast-tracked investigation and speedy justice, stating that the family has been shattered by Ketan's killing and the death of his own father just 20 days later, which he attributed to the shock and grief of losing his grandson.

In an email addressed to the secretary to the President, Vishal Agarwal appealed for the case to be heard in a fast-track court, saying his family was not seeking any special treatment but only timely justice.

"I am writing this email with a heart full of pain and hope. I am not writing as a businessman or someone with influence. I am just a father seeking justice for my son," he wrote.

Recalling the impact of the incident on his family, Vishal Agarwal said his father could not bear the grief following Ketan's death.

"Within just 20 days of losing Ketan, I also lost my own father. He loved his grandson more than anything. He could not bear the shock and grief of Ketan's death. In just 20 days, I lost both my son and my father. Our family has been shattered," the email stated.

Seeking expeditious legal proceedings, he urged that the accused be awarded the strictest punishment under the law.