Jhabua: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited MP's Jhabua where he addressed the tribal communities. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth about Rs 7,300 crore.

PM Modi addressed the speculations that he is going to contest Lok Sabha Polls from MP's Jhabua. In his speech, he dispelled the doubts and exhorted people to vote for BHP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

HERE ARE SEVEN BIG TAKEAWAYS FROM PM MODI'S SPEECH IN MP'S JHABUA



1) PM Modi Exudes Confidence in BJP in Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi reiterated its faith in the saffron party and said that , "BJP alone will cross 370 seats."



2) Here to Serve People: On speculations that he is going to fight Lok Sabha elections from MP's Jhabua, He said, "But I am not here for election campaigning, I am here to serve to the people."

3) Kharge's Gaffe in Parliament: Referring to Congress' Chief Mallikarjun Kharge's '400 par' faux pas in Parliament, PM Modi said, "Therefore, this time the big leaders of the opposition have already started saying – 400 will be crossed in 2024, once again Modi government.



4) Mood for Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi had already predicted the mood of the nation for the Lok Sabha polls 2024. He indicated that the people will again vote for BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls

5) Congress to be wiped out : PM Modi expressed confidence that the grad old party will be straightaway wiped out in Lok Sabha Polls.



6) Tribal Society Not a Vote Bank: "For us, tribal society is not a vote bank but the pride of the country. Your respect and your development too...this is Modi's guarantee. Your dreams, the dreams of your children, the dreams of the youth...this is Modi's resolve," PM Modi stated.

7) Centre's schemes for Education for Tribal Children: PM Modi said, "Congress had opened only 100 Eklavya schools in so many years, whereas the BJP government has opened four times more Eklavya schools in its 10 years. It is not acceptable to Modi if even a single tribal child is left behind due to lack of education."