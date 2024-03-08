×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 8th, 2024 at 12:54 IST

'Beti Der Se Aaye To Bhukamp..' PM Modi Asks Creators To Take Forward His Message on Gender Equality

Prime Minister asked the creators to make 'Nari Shakti' part of their content while speaking at the National Creators Award

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Jaya Kishori with PM Modi
Jaya Kishori with PM Modi at the National Creators Award | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: While presenting the first ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday, March 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the content creators to take forward his message on gender equality.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Prime Minister said that he was happy to see so many daughters of the country getting rewarded for their hardwork at the National Creators Award. The Prime Minister asked the creators to make 'Nari Shakti' part of their content. 

(This is a developing story) 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 12:54 IST

