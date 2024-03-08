Advertisement

New Delhi: While presenting the first ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday, March 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the content creators to take forward his message on gender equality.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Prime Minister said that he was happy to see so many daughters of the country getting rewarded for their hardwork at the National Creators Award. The Prime Minister asked the creators to make 'Nari Shakti' part of their content.

(This is a developing story)