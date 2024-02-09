Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 11:44 IST

LIVE: PM Modi Bids Farewell To Retiring MPs in Rajya Sabha | TOP QUOTES

PM Modi bid farewell to the retiring members of the Rajya Sabha and said that the seniors must act as guiding light.

Digital Desk
Pm modi in Rajya sabha
PM Modi | Image:Pm modi in Rajya sabha
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, February 8, bid farewell to the retiring MPs during his address in Rajya Sabha. PM Modi extended wishes to the retiring MPs, saying that the senior members must act as a guiding light. PM Modi also recalled the instance when former prime minister Manmohan Singh had come to Rajya Sabha to cast his vote on a wheel chair. 

Remembering former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, PM Modi said, “Manmohan Singh came to vote in Rajya Sabha on wheelchair to help strengthen democracy.” 

“I remember in the other House, during the voting, it was known that the treasury bench would win but Dr Manmohan Singh came on his wheelchair & cast his vote. This an example of a member being alert of his duties,” he added. 

“MPs retiring from this House should be an asset to the nation. MPs who are retiring got a chance to be in old as well as new Parliament,” said PM Modi in Rajya Sabha. 

Taking a swipe at the Opposition's protest, PM Modi said that the Parliament witnessed a fashion show as Opposition party members paraded in black clothes. 

PM Modi also addressed the ‘Black Paper’ released by the Congress party in response to union government's white paper, saying that a ‘kaala tika’ was necessary to ward off the evil eye. 

Published February 8th, 2024 at 11:20 IST

