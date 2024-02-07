Advertisement

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared breathtaking aerial visuals of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple ahead of the momentous occasion of Pran Pratishtha.

The video captures the historic 2.7-acre plot of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, featuring a large crowd of invited guests seated at their designated places.

#WATCH | Aerial visuals of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/ZQClwph8MG — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

The Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla idol, during the dedicated 84 seconds from 12:29:03pm to 12.30:35pm, the most sacred time of the Abhijit muhurat.

These 84 seconds are believed to be the most sacred of the 48-minute 'Abhijeet muhurat' which occurs once every day. The Abhijeet muhurat on January 24 will begin at 12.16pm and end at 12.59pm. The ceremony will be held in this window when the Sun will be at its peak during the Abhijeet muhurat.

The Pran Pratistha event is scheduled to take place during the Abhijeet Muhurat, which is the 8th muhurat of the day, spanning 48 minutes between sunrise and sunset.

"The auspicious time for the consecration is on 22nd January 2024 at noon, during the 'Abhijeet Muhurat', when the sun is at its peak intensity," said Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid on the 84-second auspicious time for the consecration of the Ram Temple.





