PM Modi Celebrates Diwali Aboard INS Vikrant, Salutes Navy’s Bravery and India’s Defence Self-Reliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali this year with the Indian Navy personnel aboard INS Vikrant, off the coast of Goa and Karwar, marking the festival of lights amidst the nation’s defenders at sea.

Calling the moment “unforgettable,” PM Modi said, “Today is an amazing day. On one side, there is the endless sky, and on the other, the immense power of this giant INS Vikrant. The feeling of the time I spent last night on INS Vikrant can’t be expressed in words.”

Extending his greetings to the entire nation from the deck of India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, the Prime Minister said, “I am fortunate that this time I am celebrating this holy festival of Diwali among all you brave soldiers of the Navy. Wishing you all a Happy Deepawali, and from INS Vikrant, I extend my best wishes to the people of India.”

‘INS Vikrant is a Symbol of India’s Strength and Self-Reliance’

PM Modi described INS Vikrant as a shining example of “21st-century Bharat’s determination and hard work,” and a proud symbol of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Made in India’ capabilities.

Highlighting India’s growing self-sufficiency in defence production, he said, “During wartime, a nation that can sustain itself gains a clear upper hand. That is why self-reliance is very important. I am happy that our military needs are increasingly being met by our own country.”

The Prime Minister noted that India’s defence production has increased significantly, adding that “every 40 days, a new vessel is being added to the Navy.” He also praised the success of the BrahMos missile, stating that it has “proved itself in Operation Sindoor” and is now being “demanded across the globe.”

Indian Navy: Guardian of the Indian Ocean

Emphasising the Navy’s role in ensuring regional and global stability, PM Modi said, “In today’s interconnected world, the Indian Navy is playing a big role in global stability. Nearly 66 per cent of the world’s oil supply passes through the Indian Ocean, and our Navy stands as its vigilant guardian.”

A Diwali with the Defenders

Addressing the sailors and officers, PM Modi lauded their courage and spirit, saying, “Your bravery makes these vessels even more powerful. These big ships, fighter planes, and submarines may look grand, but they come alive because of you. When I was with you, I felt the gleam in your eyes and the heartbeat of your patriotism.”

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister saluted all soldiers across India’s armed forces for their unwavering dedication and wished them a safe and joyous Diwali, reiterating his call for a self-reliant India that shines through strength, innovation, and unity.