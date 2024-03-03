English
Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 17:48 IST

PM Modi Chairs Last Meeting of Union Council of Ministers Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers in what is likely to be the last such exercise during the second term of his government.

Many ministries are scheduled to make presentations on their future agenda in the meeting in which Modi is expected to speak at length about his 10-year government's successes and future priorities, especially the goal for making "Viksit Bharat" by 2047.

The prime minister has been holding meetings of the entire Council of Ministers from time to time to discuss key policy and governance issues but this meeting has assumed political significance in view of the Lok Sabha elections, expected to be held in April-May.

The Election Commission (EC) is likely to announce the poll schedule in a couple of weeks.

The meeting is being held at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in the national capital's Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has expressed confidence of retaining power at the Centre for a third term under Modi on the back of its development and welfare planks.

The EC has begun reviewing the preparedness of various states for holding the Lok Sabha elections.

In 2014, the EC had announced the schedule for the nine-phase Lok Sabha elections on March 5 and the results were declared on May 16.

In 2019, the poll panel had announced the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on March 10 and the results were declared on May 23.

(With agency inputs…)

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 17:48 IST

