New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday congratulated AZALI Assoumani on his re-election as the President of Comoros. PM Modi took to social media platform, X and wrote, “Heartiest Congratulations on AZALI Assoumani your re-election as the President of Comoros. Look Forward to continuing working together to further strengthen the India-Comoros partnership, India-Africa partnership and Vision Sagar.”

Heartiest congratulations @PR_AZALI on your re-election as the President of Comoros. Look forward to continue working together to further strengthen India-Comoros partnership, India-Africa partnership and ‘Vision Sagar.’ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2024

Comoros' Supreme Court Confirms Victory of Incumbent President Azali Assoumani

The Comoros' Supreme Court confirmed on Wednesday the victory of incumbent President Azali Assoumani in the presidential election held on Jan 14. According to the official account, Assoumani received 57.02 percent of the votes cast.

Moreover, China too congratulated Azali Assoumani on his re-election as President of the Comoros, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.