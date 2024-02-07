Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 22:24 IST

PM Modi Congratulates AZALI Assoumani on Re-election as President of the Comoros

PM Modi took to social media platform, X and wrote, “Heartiest Congratulations on AZALI Assoumani your re-election as the President of Comoros."

Isha Bhandari
PM Modi took to social media platform, X and wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations on AZALI Assoumani your re-election as the President of Comoros. | Image:PM Modi official
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday congratulated AZALI Assoumani on his re-election as the President of Comoros. PM Modi took to social media platform, X and wrote, “Heartiest Congratulations on AZALI Assoumani your re-election as the President of Comoros. Look Forward to continuing working together to further strengthen the India-Comoros partnership, India-Africa partnership and Vision Sagar.” 

Comoros' Supreme Court Confirms Victory of Incumbent President Azali Assoumani 

The Comoros' Supreme Court confirmed on Wednesday the victory of incumbent President Azali Assoumani in the presidential election held on Jan 14. According to the official account, Assoumani received 57.02 percent of the votes cast.

Moreover, China too congratulated Azali Assoumani on his re-election as President of the Comoros, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 22:24 IST

