Updated January 28th, 2024 at 18:22 IST
'Will Leave no Stone Unturned For Development': PM Modi Congratulates Team Nitish
Extending his heartfelt congratulations to Nitish Kumar, PM Modi also acknowledged Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha on taking oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.
New Delhi: In a swift response to Nitish Kumar's ninth term oath-taking as Bihar Chief Minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the social media platform X, expressing optimism for the state's development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated, “The NDA government formed in Bihar will leave no stone unturned for the development of the state and to fulfill the aspirations of its people.”
The Prime Minister conveyed his confidence in the newly-formed team, expressing certainty that they will serve the people of Bihar with dedication.
Nitish Kumar, took the oath of office as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth term on Sunday.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Sunday submitted his resignation to Governor Rajendra V Arlekar on Sunday, triggering protests and significant political realignments. Protestors performed a mock funeral procession for Nitish Kumar.
RJD leaders protesting against Nitish Kumar in Raghopur, expressed discontent over the abrupt shift in alliances.
Nitish Kumar’s Exit as Bihar Chief Minister
Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar accepted Nitish Kumar's resignation, appointing him as the caretaker CM until a new government is formed.
Accompanied by senior JD(U) minister Bijendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar, in his fifth political flip-flop in a decade, exited the alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD).
Subsequently, Nitish Kumar staked a claim to form a new government with the support of his former ally, the BJP.
"I have resigned as Chief Minister and ended this government," Nitish Kumar explained to reporters, citing difficulties in working with the alliance.
Nitish Kumar referenced the INDI alliance and criticized its effectiveness, signaling a setback for the Opposition bloc ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Congress Reacts to Nitish Kumar’s Exit
Nitish Kumar's decision drew swift reactions, with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge acknowledging the expected move and remarking, “There are many people in the country like 'Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram'.”
The BJP, which had previously closed its doors to Nitish Kumar, reversed its stance, with BJP MLAs unanimously backing the proposal for a BJP-JDU government.
Published January 28th, 2024 at 17:56 IST
