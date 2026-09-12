PM Modi Discusses Trade, Defence, Semiconductors with Malaysian Counterpart; Security Partnership with Ethiopian PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a bilateral meeting with Malaysian and Ethiopian counterparts Anwar Ibrahim and Abiy Ahmed Ali, respectively, on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, discussing bilateral ties across defence, trade and economic sectors.

According to the MEA, PM Modi welcomed Malaysian Prime Minister Ibrahim to India and appreciated the country's participation in the BRICS Summit as a Partner Country. The leaders took stock of the outcomes of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Malaysia in February 2026 and reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation across a range of areas, including trade and investment, defence and security, semiconductors, infrastructure, digital economy, energy, fintech, education, tourism and people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim conveyed Malaysia’s concurrence to the establishment of the Consulate General of India in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, MEA stated. PM Modi appreciated Malaysia’s continued support in strengthening ASEAN-India relations. The leaders exchanged views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest. They expressed their continued commitment to advancing the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

With Abiy Ahmed Ali, PM Modi discussed further strengthening the bilateral Strategic Partnership. The two leaders reviewed progress across key sectors, including economic cooperation, defence and security partnership and capacity building. The meeting built on Prime Minister Modi’s historic visit to Addis Ababa in December 2025.

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As per the MEA, the two leaders also exchanged perspectives on regional and international developments of mutual interest. They reaffirmed their commitment to close cooperation in multilateral fora. PM Modi expressed appreciation for Ethiopia’s participation in the 18th BRICS Summit and noted that its presence helped in reinforcing the collective voice of the Global South.

According to sources, Malaysia and Ethiopia have expressed their keenness for stronger defence cooperation with India. Meanwhile, during his visit, Anwar Ibrahim is also scheduled to visit Kerala, where he will meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister VD Satheesan and the Grand Mufti of India, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, to exchange perspectives on community development, educational advancement and interfaith harmony.

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