PM Modi 'Distressed' After Stampede At New Delhi Railway Station Which Killed Atleast 15

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his condolences on the tragic stampede which took place at the New Delhi Railway Station. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi said, “Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede."

According to LNJP Chief Casualty Medical Officer Ritu Saxena, at least 15 people, including 3 children, lost their lives in the stampede while 10 others are injured in the incident. The injured have been shifted to nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, all the senior officials including Delhi Chief Secretary, Delhi Police Commissioner, Railways personnel and other officers from disaster management authorities are monitoring the situation. The situation at the New Delhi Railway Station is now under control.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on X, “Spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and other concerned officials regarding the accident at New Delhi Railway Station. Spoke to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and Delhi Police Commissioner and instructed to provide all possible help to everyone. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. The injured are being given all possible treatment. I wish them a speedy recovery.”