Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 08:37 IST

PM Modi Embarks on Development-Focused Tour of Gujarat and UP, To Launch Projects Worth Rs 61,000 Cr

PM Modi is set to dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than 61,000 crore in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh

Isha Bhandari
PM Modi to Launch Projects Worth Rs 61,000 Crore in His Two-Day Gujarat, UP Visit | Image:Republic
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a comprehensive tour of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, spanning February 22nd and 23rd, aimed to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects valued at over Rs 61,000 crore in the two states. 

PM Modi to begin his two-day Gujarat, UP visit today | Check full itinerary in Gujarat 

10:45 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s itinerary begins with his participation in the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) in Ahmedabad. 

12:45 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will subsequently proceed to Mahesana, where he will perform pooja and darshan at the Valinath Mahadev Temple. 

1 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will engage in a public function in Tarabh, Mahesama, and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore.

4:15 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head to Navsari to dedicate to the nation and initiate work on projects exceeding Rs 47,000 crore.

6:15 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s day concludes with a visit to the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station. 

PM Modi to begin his two-day Gujarat, UP visit today | Check full itinerary in Uttar Pradesh 

On February 23rd on his Uttar Pradesh’s visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schedule includes a programme for the distribution of prizes to winners of the Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita at Swatantra Sabhagar, BHU, Varanasi. 

PM Modi will also perform pooja and darshan at Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali, followed by participation in a public function commemorating the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas at 11:30 AM. 

Later in the day, at 1:45 PM, the Prime Minister will attend a public function to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects amounting to Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi.

The development projects slated for inauguration and foundation stone laying encompass a wide array of sectors including road, rail, energy, health, internet connectivity, urban development, water supply, tourism, petroleum & natural gas, and tribal development across Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

What are the projects that PM Modi will dedicate to Gujarat? 

The former Gujarat CM will also oversee the dedication of significant projects such as the Bharat Net Phase-II - Gujarat Fibre Grid Network Limited, expansion of rail infrastructure, road projects, academic institutions, healthcare facilities, water supply projects, and more. Additionally, he will initiate the construction of the PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Navsari.

What are the projects that PM Modi will dedicate to Uttar Pradesh? 

In Varanasi, the Prime Minister's focus will be on enhancing road connectivity, industrial development, urban infrastructure, tourism, and healthcare facilities. Notable projects include the inauguration of road projects, LPG bottling plant, milk processing unit, silk fabric printing facility, urban waste management projects, tourism initiatives, the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), and a new medical college.

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 08:37 IST

