PM Modi Exposes 'Ghulami' Mindset of Congress, Expresses 'Sympathy' Over Party's 'Downfall'

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched all out attack on the Congress, and recalled its regime, underlining their ‘Ghulami’ mindset.

Repying to the Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said, “The British were remembered in this House, Raja-Maharajas had a close connect with the British at that time...I would like to ask - who was inspired by the British?...Even after independence, who promoted colonial mindset in the country?”

Advertisement

“If you were not inspired by the British, why did you not changed the IPC drafted by them? Why did you let the hundreds of laws that were framed by them, continue? Why did the red beacon culture continue even after decades? India's Budget used to be tabled at 5 pm because the British Parliament used to convene at that time in the morning.”

He further asked, “Who was inspired by the British?...Why did Rajpath have to wait for Modi to become Kartavya Path?...”

Further pulling out the Congress record and highlighting their ‘downfall,' he said, “When I hear them, both there and here (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha), my belief is further strengthened that the party (Congress) has become outdated even with their thinking.”

"When their thinking has become outdated, they have outsourced their work...Such a huge party, which ruled the country for decades has seen such a downfall. We are not delighted, our sympathies with you. But what can the doctor do if the patient himself...what do I add?"

He further added that in the 10 years of Congress regime (2004-14), the Indian economy was in fragile five. “Congress government was known for policy paralysis. On the other hand, in our 10 years, India has been one of the top five economies. Our 10 years will be remembered for big and decisive decisions,” the PM added.