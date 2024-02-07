English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 12:27 IST

PM Modi Gets Emotional Talking About Houses Completed Under PMAY-Urban Scheme | WATCH

PM Modi got emotional as he talked about houses completed under PMAY-Urban scheme in Maharashtra. Watch the video here.

Digital Desk
PM Narendra Modi emotional
भावुक हुए पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी | Image:Video Grab/Narendra Modi-YT
Solapur: PM Modi on Friday got emotional while talking about houses completed under PMAY-Urban scheme in Maharashtra, to be handed over to beneficiaries like handloom workers, vendors, power loom workers, rag pickers, Bidi workers, drivers, among others. “I gave you the guranatee that I will also come to give you the keys for your houses. The families who got new houses, their previous generations remained homeless and faced hardships but your children will not have to face what you have faced”, PM Modi told PMAY beneficaries. 

PMAY Scheme

Last year Union Cabinet had approved continuation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) till December, 2024. Launched in June, 2015, the original deadline for the scheme - ‘Housing for All' Mission - aimed at providing pucca houses to all eligible urban beneficiaries was March 2022. Based on the request of states and Union territories, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided to extend the implementation period of PMAY-Urban till December 31, 2024.

Under the Modi government, the issue of providing houses to all eligible urban dwellers in saturation mode was brought into focus and the scheme of PMAY-Urban was conceptualised. The continuation of the scheme up to December 31, 2024 will help in completion of already sanctioned houses under BLC, AHP and ISSR verticals. The scheme is being implemented through four verticals: Beneficiary Led Construction/Enhancement (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), In-situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) and Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS).

PM Modi Hits Out at Opposition 

Launching a veiled attack on the Congress party, Modi said,"For a long time, slogans of 'Garibi Hatao' were raised in the country. But despite these slogans poverty was not eliminated."

He also inaugurated AMRUT 2.0 scheme in Maharashtra's Solapur. AMRUT 2.0 is designed to provide universal coverage of water supply through functional taps to all households in all the statutory towns in the country and coverage of sewerage/septage management.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 11:44 IST

