PM Modi Holds Talk With Kuwait Amir: Discusses West Asia Security Amid US-Iran War, Calls for De-escalation and Safety of Indian Community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a vital telephone conversation with the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, on Tuesday. The two leaders discussed the rapidly shifting security situation in West Asia, emphasizing the urgent need for diplomacy to bring back regional stability.

The high-level dialogue comes at a time of severe regional volatility, following recent military strikes that directly impacted civilian areas and tragically claimed the lives of Indian citizens working abroad.

Concerns Over Sovereignty and Regional Tensions

During the call, PM Modi raised deep concerns regarding the rising hostilities across West Asia. He firmly reaffirmed India's strong condemnation of recent strikes targeting Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

An official statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) detailed the core focus of the conversation: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation today with the Amir of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. The two leaders exchanged views on the evolving security situation in West Asia. Prime Minister reiterated the call for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy for earliest restoration of peace and stability."

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Safety of the Indian Community Highlighted

Beyond broader geopolitical dynamics, the safety of expatriates remained a top priority. PM Modi extended his gratitude to the Amir for his direct, personal attention to the safety, security, and well-being of the large Indian community currently residing and working in Kuwait. This diplomatic intervention follows critical security incidents in the region. On June 3, an Indian national was killed during an Iranian strike targeting the Kuwait International Airport. This assault occurred against the backdrop of intensifying conflict between Iran and Israel.

It was not an isolated tragedy; earlier this year, on March 30, another Indian citizen lost their life in Kuwait during Iranian strikes aimed at a local power and water desalination plant.

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India Reaffirms Protection for Civilians

Following the June 3 airport incident, which also left several others wounded, New Delhi issued a strong condemnation. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) re-emphasized India's foundational stance on regional conflicts, stating that civilian populations and vital civilian infrastructure must never be targeted.