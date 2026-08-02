PM Modi Launches 'Nasha Mukt Yuva For Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan', Emphasises Role of Youth in 'Viksit Bharat' Journey

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it is essential that the youth are physically and mentally healthy, are full of self-confidence and are away from any kind of drug-abuse as India marches forward in its journey of Viksit Bharat.

The Prime Minister, who launched the 'Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan', through video-conferencing, said the nationwide campaign against substance abuse, was aimed at benefiting individuals, families, society and the nation.

"The campaign we are witnessing today is for the individual, the family, and society; above all, it is for the nation. The very name of this movement--the 'Drug-Free Youth' initiative under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan--clarifies its resolve," PM Modi said.

"As the nation sets its sights on becoming a Viksit Bharat, it is essential that our youth be healthy in body and mind, brimming with self-confidence, and forever free from the deadly habit of drugs. This is the objective of the campaign. We must resolve to ensure that our youth understand the dangers of drugs and addiction, remain vigilant, and stay away from this destructive habit," he added.

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PM Modi also highlighted the power of collective participation in driving social campaigns, saying that people often find it difficult to undertake challenging tasks individually, but collective efforts can inspire greater enthusiasm and energy.

"There are some tasks that, when undertaken individually, can sometimes lead to frustration, a sense of fatigue, and a reluctance to cover long distances. But when they turn into a collective campaign, and millions of people march shoulder to shoulder, even those who couldn't manage them on their own find themselves infused with a surge of energy," PM Modi said.

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"Today, this campaign, driven by that very strength, is touching every young heart," he added. The Prime Minister said the campaign was launched last year as a pilot project from Kashi.

"This campaign was launched last year as a pilot project. Over 125 spiritual organisations have joined us today for the welfare of crores of our fellow citizens. Therefore, we all must take a pledge that our youth understand the dangers of addiction and drugs, remain aware in every way, and stay away from them," he said.

The 'Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan' seeks to inspire young people to stay away from substance abuse and encourage them to become ambassadors of positive social change in their communities.

The launch marks the beginning of a 100-week nationwide Jan Bhagidari campaign against substance abuse, under which weekly activities will be organised every Sunday across the country to promote awareness and public participation in building a drug-free society.

The campaign features sports events, walkathons, meditation sessions, cultural programmes, awareness drives, nukkad nataks, discussion forums, art competitions and community engagement programmes.

The initiative aims to bring educational institutions, youth organisations, civil society groups, industry bodies and spiritual organisations together on a common platform to strengthen the collective movement against substance abuse.

The programme witnessed participation from youth at more than 10,000 locations across the country, with MY Bharat volunteers, National Service Scheme volunteers, youth clubs, schools, colleges, universities, NGOs and youth wings of industry associations joining virtually.