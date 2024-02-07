English
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 13:41 IST

PM Modi leads Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha as Main Yajaman, Nationwide Celebrations by BJP Leaders

PM Modi leads the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, uniting BJP leaders nationwide in celebration and spiritual reflection.

Digital Desk
PM Modi assumes his role as the main Yajaman for Pran Pratishtha.
PM Modi assumes his role as the main Yajaman for Pran Pratishtha. | Image:ANI
  • 4 min read
Ayodhya: In a historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ayodhya and has assumed his seat as the main Yajman for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir. The consecration ceremony, eagerly anticipated for decades, is capturing the attention of the entire nation.

Here's how other prominent BJP leaders across the country are celebrating the historic day of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha.

Amit Shah Offers Prayers at Birla Mandir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also participated in prayers at Shri Laxmi Narayan Temple, commonly known as Birla Mandir, on the occasion of the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya, preceding the Pran Pratishtha Ceremony.

Rajnath Singh offers prayers at Daryaganj and Special Puja at Home 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commenced the day with prayers at the Sanatan Dharam Mandir in Delhi's Daryaganj, setting the spiritual tone for the momentous occasion in Ayodhya. Singh also held a puja at his home. In a tweet, he said, “Ramraj sat in Trailoka, everyone became happy and slept. Historic day of 'Pran Pratishtha,' worship and worship at home. Jai Shri Ram!”

BS Bommai’s Bengaluru Puja 

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavraj Bommai expressed gratitude to PM Modi, hailing the initiative as a monumental achievement not only for the Prime Minister but for the entire nation. Bommai, offering prayers at the Sree Maruthi Temple in Bengaluru, echoed the sentiment of unity and celebration surrounding the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Similar to Singh, Bommai held a Pooja at his home. In a tweet, he shared, “As part of Prabhu Shree Ram's prana pratishthanam in Ayodhya, worship of Shree Rama with family members and special pooja today at Bengaluru home...Jai Shri Ram.”

Gujarat CM offers prayer at Ahmedabad Temple 

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, recognizing the historical importance of the day, joined the spiritual fervour by offering prayers at a temple in Ahmedabad. Patel's symbolic act conveyed the collective reverence felt by leaders across the nation.

MP CM cleans Raghunath Temple offers prayers

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav acknowledged the event's historical significance and lauded PM Modi for spearheading the initiative. Yadav's statements highlighted the cultural and religious importance of Lord Ram's arrival at the temple. "Today, the auspicious day of the consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ramlala Ji started by cleaning and offering prayers at Shri Siddha Raghunath Temple located at Tulsi Manas Pratishthan. On this occasion, Executive Chairman of Tulsi Manas Pratishthan Shri @Raghunandan4BJP ji and other distinguished officials were present," Yadav shared on X.

Dhami Recites 'Ramcharitmanas’ & Performs Gau Sewa

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami engaged in a multi-faceted spiritual endeavour, offering prayers, reciting 'Ramcharitmanas,' and performing 'Gau Sewa.' Dhami underlined the joyous moment after 500 years of struggle and underscored the universality of Lord Ram's significance.

Tamil Nadu BJP Organises Special Pooja Parallel to Pran Pratistha

BJP leaders in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, also organised a special Pooja at Rameswaram Sankara Math to coincide with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The event, attended by BJP's district observer Muralitharan, along with other leaders and party workers, saw the chanting of Vedic mantras. Their prayers focused on the establishment of 'Ram Rajya' and the nation's prosperity. The ceremony aimed to mark the significant day of the temple's consecration, emphasising spiritual significance and national well-being.

The Shri Ram Temple, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, stands as the backdrop for this historic event. The temple, showcasing intricate sculptures of Hindu deities, exemplifies a commitment to traditional and indigenous technology, environmental sustainability with the absence of iron in its construction.

As the nation witnesses the culmination of centuries-long aspirations, the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony unites leaders in celebration and reflection on the cultural and spiritual heritage of Ayodhya.

 

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Follow This YouTube LIVESTREAM for LIVE Coverage From Ayodhya

 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 12:30 IST

