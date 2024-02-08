English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 12:34 IST

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Guruvayur & Shree Ramaswamy Temples in Kerala During 11-Day Anushthan

The Prime Minister arrived in Guruvayur at around 7:35 am via helicopter and landed at the Sree Krishna College ground.

Tanisha Rajput
PM Modi Offers Prayer During 11-Day Anushthan
PM Modi Offers Prayer During 11-Day Anushthan | Image:Narendra Modi/ X
Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at Kerala's Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur, dressed in traditional attire of 'mundu' and 'veshti' (white shawl).

The temple was under tight police security since early morning ahead of the PM's visit.

The Prime Minister arrived in Guruvayur at around 7:35 am via helicopter and landed at the Sree Krishna College ground. 

Image
People of all ages welcomed the PM at the helipad waving the BJP flags and wearing hats and caps in party's colours.

Shortly after his visit, PM on X said, “The Guruvayur Temple is divine and magnificent. Prayed at this iconic Temple for the progress and prosperity of India.”

He is currently at  Thriprayar Shree Ramaswamy Temple in Thrissur district to offer prayers. There he will be participating in important rituals including feeding the fishes in the temple called ‘Meen Uutu,’ honouring Matysa Avatar of Lord Vishnu. 

PM Modi to Eat Only One Meal & Sleep on Floor as Part of Anushthan

These temple visits come as a part of the ongoing 11-day Anushthan, where the Prime Minister will be visiting Ram Mandirs across the country.

As per officials, “As part of his Anusthan, PM will observe a limited fast from Friday and will have only one meal per day. From January 19, he may only have fruits during the day. PM Modi will be sleeping on the floor on a wooden plank with a blanket on it.”

The prime minister began his Anushthan by offering prayers at Shree Kala Ram Mandir in Nashik.

He recently visited the 2nd Ram Mandir, the Veerbhadra Temple in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, on the 5th day of the Anushthan. 

(With PTI inputs)

Published January 17th, 2024 at 10:39 IST

