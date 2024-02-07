Advertisement

Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the wedding ceremony and performed the 'Kanyadan' of the daughter of Malayalam superstar and former BJP MP Suresh Gopi who tied the knot with Sreyas Mohan at Guruvayur Temple on Wednesday in Thrissur.

A former Rajya Sabha MP, Suresh Gopi is also a national award-winning actor expected to be the BJP candidate from the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat.

Bigwigs of the Malayalam movie industry including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dileep, Jayaram, Khushboo and Biju Menon graced the wedding.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister offered prayers at the temple and participated in a ‘Thulabharam’ (weighing scales) at the temple (a practice of offering the deity by weighing against a commodity) – lotus buds equalling his weight.

Besides, he also blessed four more couples, among the 77, at the temple.