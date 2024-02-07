English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 16:39 IST

PM Modi Performs 'Kanyadaan' of Former BJP MP's Daughter at Guruvayur Temple

PM Modi led the wedding ceremony and performed the 'Kanyadan' of the daughter of Malayalam superstar and former BJP MP Suresh Gopi.

Digital Desk
PM Modi Performs 'Kanyadaan' of Former BJP MP's Daughter at Krishna Temple
PM Modi Performs 'Kanyadaan' of Former BJP MP's Daughter | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the wedding ceremony and performed the 'Kanyadan' of the daughter of Malayalam superstar and former BJP MP Suresh Gopi who tied the knot with Sreyas Mohan at Guruvayur Temple on Wednesday in Thrissur. 

A former Rajya Sabha MP, Suresh Gopi is also a national award-winning actor expected to be the BJP candidate from the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat.

Advertisement

Bigwigs of the Malayalam movie industry including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dileep, Jayaram, Khushboo and Biju Menon graced the wedding. 

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister offered prayers at the temple and participated in a ‘Thulabharam’ (weighing scales) at the temple (a practice of offering the deity by weighing against a commodity) – lotus buds equalling his weight. 

Advertisement

Besides, he also blessed four more couples, among the 77, at the temple. 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 16:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. US military helicopter goes missing, Marines ask for ‘help’

    World17 minutes ago

  2. Delhi Cops Unearth Visa Scam Targeting Indian, Nepali Citizens

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Ali Wong's Ex-husband Files For Joint Custody Of Their Two Kids

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  4. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment37 minutes ago

  5. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Residential Property in Srinagar

    India News37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement