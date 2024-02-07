Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised Maithili Thakur, a Bihar-based female singer, for singing a singing on 'Maa Shbari,' the woman who offered half-eaten fruit to ord Ram, as per Ramayana.

The Prime Minister in a post on X said, "The occasion of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is reminding my family members across the country of every incident related to the life and ideals of Lord Shri Ram. One such emotional incident is related to Shabari. Listen, to how Maithili Thakur ji has put it in her melodious tunes."

PM Modi's tweet for Maithili Thakur

Maithili is a well-known singer for singing songs in Hindi, Maithili, and Bhojpuri. The video originally shared on YouTube has over 1.8 lakh views and has 6.3K likes.

This comes as PM Modi on Thursday released a commemorative postage stamp on the Ram Temple of Ayodhya had a book of stamps dedicated to Lord Ram issued by countries across the world. The components of the stamp include the Ram Mandir Choupai "Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari," the sun, the Saryu River, and sculptures in and around the temple.

The six commemorative stamps released include those of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj and Maa Shabri- each key figure and symbol associated with Lord Ram's narrative.

The Prime Minister has been praising artists for their performances and arts dedicated to Lord Ram.

