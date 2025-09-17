PM Modi's Initiatives Driving Workplace Safety In India: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Mumbai: Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, on Tuesday, outlined that occupational safety and health are not merely legal obligations but profound moral responsibilities that have a direct bearing on productivity and national growth. Speaking amidst the backdrop of India's burgeoning personal protective equipment (PPE) market, valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2024 and projected to touch USD 4.7 billion by 2033, CM Sawant asserted that the imperative of embedding a culture of safety for sustainable growth is necessary.

The chief minister, also an Executive Member of The National Integrated Medical Association (NIMA) India, pointed to key reforms under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, such as the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, Shram Suvidha Portal, and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana. He noted that these initiatives, under PM Modi, are driving compliance and improving worker welfare. In Goa, initiatives like factory health camps, worker safety training, and digital reforms reflect the state's commitment to this vision.

"Occupational safety and health are not just legal obligations but moral responsibilities that directly impact productivity and national growth…..A culture of safety is essential for sustainable growth. Let us work together to build a safer, stronger India aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047," CM Sawant asserted.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant expressed his views regarding the importance of occupational safety and health as moral responsibilities that directly impact productivity and national growth, in a stirring call to action at the 13th edition of OSH India Expo, South Asia's largest occupational safety and health event, in Mumbai. Notably, the data shows that India's PPE market is projected to hit USD 4.7 billion by 2033 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.86%. The growth, at nearly 6 percent annually, reflects increasing awareness and stronger regulatory frameworks in the country.

The expo, held from 16th to 18th September 2025 in Mumbai, witnessed the convergence of over 170 exhibitors representing more than 300 leading brands and 1500+ products from 13 countries.

The experts, at the event, pointed out that in the maritime sector, the responsibility is paramount with initiatives like the Maritime Single Window, ISPS port compliances, the Integrated Safety and Welfare Program, NAVIC, and the forthcoming India Maritime Compliance Code Manual setting new benchmarks in safety and welfare for seafarers.