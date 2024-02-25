Advertisement

Jamnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day Gujarat, will be inaugurating 5 newly built AIIMS today. The PM will be inaugurating Gujarat's first AIIMS in Rajkot, while he will also be virtually inaugurating four other newly-built AIIMS, located in Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh), Bathinda (Punjab), Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh), and Kalyani (West Bengal). Today, the prime minister is scheduled to attend two functions in the Devbhumi Dwarka and Rajkot districts in the Saurashtra region.

The Prime Minister is all set to inaugurate and perform ground-breaking for projects worth Rs 48,000 crore of different state and Central departments, such as NHAI, Railways, Energy and Petrochemicals, roads and Buildings, Ports, and Health and Family Welfare.

After inaugurating AIIMS in Rajkot which will later address a big rally at the Race Course ground in the city later in the evening.

He will also inaugurate the 4-lane cable-stayed bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka in Devbhumi Dwarka district.

Of these, projects of Rs 35,700 crore are for Gujarat, while the remaining are for other states.

‘Modi, Modi’

After arriving in Jamnagar on Saturday night, he held a massive 2km roadshow from Jamnagar airport. Hundreds of supporters lined up on both sides of the road holding saffron flags, and chants of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' could be heard.

The video shared by news agency ANI showed the scene during this two-km journey, and the prime minister could be seen coming out of his car and waving at enthusiastic children, men, and women supporting him.

