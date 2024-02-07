English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

India Will Design 'Aircraft of the Future': PM Modi Expresses Hope at Boeing Center Launch in B’luru

Noting that the campus strengthens world's faith in Indian talent, the PM expressed hope "one day India will design aircraft of the future at this facility".

Digital Desk
PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) campus in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed “delight” as he inaugurated American aircraft manufacturer Boeing's Engineering & Technology Center in Bengaluru, saying, “This facility will serve as a hub for innovation and drive advancements in aviation”. 

Noting that the newly-inaugurated campus strengthens the world's faith in the Indian talent, the PM expressed hope that "one day India will design aircraft of the future at this facility".

Advertisement

Asserting that this campus will be “Boeing's largest facility outside the United States”, the PM said, “Bengaluru is a city that connects aspirations with innovation and achievement”.

“Bengaluru connects India's technological capability with global demand, PM Modi further said, adding: ”This new Boeing campus will  strengthen the identity of" the technology hub of India.

Advertisement

Highlighting that India is creating new opportunities for women [even] in the aviation and aerospace sectors, PM Modi said: “Be it fighter pilots or civil aviation, today India is leading in terms of women pilots”. 

"I can proudly say that out of the total strength of the Indian pilots, 15 percent are women, which is three times higher than the global average", PM Modi added.

Advertisement

PM Modi, along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Governor and Leader of Opposition were taken on a tour of the campus. 

Built at a cost of Rs 1600 crore, the 43-acre state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus is the aviation giant's largest such investment outside the US.

The campus – situated at the Hightech Defence and Aerospace Park in Devanahalli, on the outskirts of the city – will become a cornerstone for partnerships with the vibrant startups, private and government ecosystem in India, and will help develop next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defence industry, officials said.

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 10:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News14 minutes ago

  2. Rose Day Rush: 251 roses sold per minute at peak

    Business News21 minutes ago

  3. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News23 minutes ago

  4. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News24 minutes ago

  5. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement