Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed “delight” as he inaugurated American aircraft manufacturer Boeing's Engineering & Technology Center in Bengaluru, saying, “This facility will serve as a hub for innovation and drive advancements in aviation”.

Noting that the newly-inaugurated campus strengthens the world's faith in the Indian talent, the PM expressed hope that "one day India will design aircraft of the future at this facility".

Asserting that this campus will be “Boeing's largest facility outside the United States”, the PM said, “Bengaluru is a city that connects aspirations with innovation and achievement”.

“Bengaluru connects India's technological capability with global demand, PM Modi further said, adding: ”This new Boeing campus will strengthen the identity of" the technology hub of India.

Highlighting that India is creating new opportunities for women [even] in the aviation and aerospace sectors, PM Modi said: “Be it fighter pilots or civil aviation, today India is leading in terms of women pilots”.

"I can proudly say that out of the total strength of the Indian pilots, 15 percent are women, which is three times higher than the global average", PM Modi added.

PM Modi, along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Governor and Leader of Opposition were taken on a tour of the campus.

Built at a cost of Rs 1600 crore, the 43-acre state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus is the aviation giant's largest such investment outside the US.

The campus – situated at the Hightech Defence and Aerospace Park in Devanahalli, on the outskirts of the city – will become a cornerstone for partnerships with the vibrant startups, private and government ecosystem in India, and will help develop next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defence industry, officials said.