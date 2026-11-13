PM Modi Inaugurates Namma Metro Pink Line in Bengaluru; Participates in Prashanti Kutiram Jubilee Celebrations

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Bengaluru for the inauguration of the Namma Metro Pink Line . He is currently attending the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram. The Golden Jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram and the birth centenary of author H.V. Sheshadri are being held at the S-VYASA University. The program is being organised by the S-VYASA Registered Society in memory of Sheshadri.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was welcomed by Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Governor Sudha Yadav was also present. "Warmly welcomed the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi avaru, along with Hon’ble Governor Dr. Sudha Yadav, on his arrival in Karnataka," said DK Shivakumar.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, lay the foundation stone and flag off various development projects worth over Rs 15,600 crore in Bengaluru. On November 14, PM Modi is expected to perform Darshan and Pooja at Ambaji temple in Banaskantha, Gujarat. Ambaji Temple is one of the 51 revered Shakti Peethas.

The elevated section of Namma Metro's Pink Line will push city's operational metro network beyond the 100-km mark for the first time. The new corridor connecting Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere covers six stations - Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIMB (Bilekahalli-IIMB), JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital, Tavarekere.

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The final Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) inspection, the last formal step before passenger services begin, was completed on October 8, 2026; CMRS safety clearance followed, announced on October 28, 2026. The underground section is targeted for 2027. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair the Union Council of Ministers meeting on November 18 (Wednesday) to discuss the government's top priorities, upcoming plans, and the way forward for the government, sources said on Friday.

Next week, PM Modi will attend the ASEAN summit in Manila, Philippines, where various world leaders, including Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and the International Monetary Fund representatives are set to attend. US President Donald Trump is also set to attent the ASEAN-US Special Summit on November 17.

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