Updated January 24th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

PM Modi to Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 19,100 Crore During His Bulandshahr Visit

Aside from a freight corridor connection, PM Modi will launch several road projects, an Indian Oil pipeline and a new industrial township during his visit.

Digital Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugarate the crucial section connecting two freight corridors on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugarate several infrastructure projects on Thursday. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
NEW DELHI: During an upcoming visit to Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to launch infrastructure projects worth Rs 19,100 crore. The list of projects that will be inaugurated includes a 173-km double-line electrified section connecting New Khurja and New Rewari on a dedicated freight corridor. 

According to officials, this new freight corridor connection establishes a connection between the western and eastern freight corridors. Notable, this section, built at a cost of over Rs 10,000 crore, has a first-of-its-kind one km long double-line rail tunnel with high-rise electrification. 

PM Modi will also inaugurate a fourth rail line connecting the Mathura-Palwal and Chipiyana Buzurg-Dadri sections. Additionally, he will also inaugurate multiple road development projects worth over Rs 5,000 crore which will help improve connectivity in the region and accelerate economic development. 

Other projects to be launched by PM Modi include Indian Oil's Tundla-Gawaria pipeline and an integrated industrial township at Greater Noida (IITGN) which has been built at a cost of Rs 1,714 crore. The IITGN is spread over 747 acres and is located near the intersection of eastern and western dedicated freight corridors with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to the south and the Delhi-Howrah broad gauge railway line to the east.    

With inputs from PTI.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 17:17 IST

