PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stones of 8 AMRUT Projects in Maharashtra on January 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu on January 19, | Image: ANI

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a significant move towards bolstering regional development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu on January 19, as announced by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Starting the day in Solapur, Maharashtra, at 10:45 am, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects, including 8 AMRUT initiatives worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore.

Advertisement

In addition, over 90,000 completed houses under PMAY-Urban will be dedicated, along with the distribution of 1st and 2nd instalments to 10,000 PM-SVANIDHI beneficiaries.

Moving to Bengaluru, Karnataka, at 2:45 pm, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre, a state-of-the-art campus representing Boeing's largest investment outside the USA, fostering collaboration with India's aerospace and defence industry.

Advertisement

PM to launch the boeing sukanya program

Further strengthening the ties with the aviation sector, the Prime Minister will launch the Boeing Sukanya Program, aiming to encourage more girls to join the aviation field by providing STEM education and scholarships for pilot training.

Advertisement

Concluding the day in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, at 6 pm, Prime Minister Modi will be the Chief Guest for the opening ceremony of the 6th Khelo India Youth Games 2023, marking the Games' debut in South India. Over 5,600 athletes will participate in 26 sporting disciplines across four cities in Tamil Nadu.

During the ceremony, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for projects in the Broadcasting sector, including the launch of DD Tamil, 12 Akashvani FM projects, and 4 DD transmitters in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

Additionally, the foundation stone for 26 new FM transmitter projects in 12 states, totaling about Rs 250 crore, will be laid. These initiatives underscore the government's commitment to holistic development and empowerment across various sectors.