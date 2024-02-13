Advertisement

PM Modi UAE Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar. Ahead of his departure to the Gulf, the PM shared a message on Twitter about his itinerary. PM Modi also said that his visit to the UAE and Qatar will deepen India's bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha Mandir, also known as the BAPS Hindu Temple, in Abu Dhabi on February 14. On the same day, the PM will be addressing a gathering of world leaders at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

Advertisement

Here is PM Modi's full statement ahead of his visit to UAE and Qatar

"I am travelling to the United Arab Emirates on an Official Visit from 13-14 February and to Qatar from 14-15 February. This will be my seventh visit to the UAE and second visit to Qatar since 2014.

Advertisement

Over the last nine years, our cooperation with UAE in diverse sectors such as trade and investment, defence and security, food and energy security and education has grown manifold. Our cultural and people-to-people connect is stronger than ever.

I look forward to meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of UAE, in Abu Dhabi and hold wide-ranging discussions on taking forward our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. I had the privilege of hosting His Highness recently in Gujarat, where he was the Chief Guest at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

Advertisement

At the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, PM and Defence Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, I will be addressing the gathering of world leaders at the World Government Summit in Dubai on 14 Feb 2024. My discussions with Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on the margins of Summit will focus on strengthening our multifaceted ties with Dubai.

During the visit, I will also inaugurate the first Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. The BAPS temple will be an enduring tribute to the values of harmony, peace and tolerance, which both India and the UAE share.

Advertisement

I will address the members of the Indian Community from all the Emirates of the UAE at a special event in Abu Dhabi.

In Qatar, I am looking forward to meeting His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir, under whose leadership Qatar continues to witness tremendous growth and transformation. I am also looking forward to meeting other high dignitaries in Qatar.

Advertisement

India and Qatar enjoy historically close and friendly relations. In recent years, our multifaceted ties have continued to deepen in all spheres including high level political exchanges, growing trade and investment between two countries, strengthening of our energy partnership, and cooperation in culture and education. The presence of over 800,000 strong Indian community in Doha is a testament to our strong people-to-people ties."