Updated January 21st, 2024 at 11:11 IST

PM Modi Visits Sri Kothandarama Swamy Mandir Today: Know Why It Is Called 'Vibhishan Temple'

Know the significance of Sri Kothandarama Swamy Mandir and its connection with Lord Ram

Apoorva Shukla
PM Modi performs puja at Sri Kothandarama Swamy Mandir
PM Modi performs puja at Sri Kothandarama Swamy Mandir | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Sri Kothandarama Swamy Mandir in Rameswaram on Sunday January 21. Before this PM Modi visited Arichalmunai, which is said to be the place from where the Ram Setu was built and also did pranayam (breathing exercise) there. 

Prime Minister Modi offered prayers at Sri Kothandarama Swamy Mandir, thus, culminating his three-day trip to Tamil Nadu which began on Friday with the inauguration of Khelo India Games 2023 in Chennai. PM Modi also visited Sri Ranganathaswamy and Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy temples in Srirangam and Rameswaram during the tour. 

The Prime Minister’s trip to Tamil Nadu temples connected to Ramayana comes ahead of the grand consecration (pran pratishtha) ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol at Ayodhya’s Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir. 

Significance of Sri Kothandarama Swamy Mandir

Prime Minister Modi is expected to reach Sri Kothandarama Swamy Mandir at around 10:15 AM today. At Sri Kothandarama Swamy Mandir, Bhagwan Ram is worshipped. Kothandarama means Rama with the bow and the temple is famously known as ‘Vibhishan Temple’. 

In this temple, Bhagwan Sri Rama, the main idol, is depicted with a with Bow and Arrow – the Kothandam, hence the temple’s deity is known as Kothandaramaswamy. It is believed that the mandir is the place where Vibhishan- the brother of Lanka king Ravan- first met Bhagwan Ram and asked him for refuge. Infact, Shri Ram performed the Pattabhishekam (coronation) of Vibhishan as the king of Lanka after Ravan’s vadhh at the place after the battle against Ravan. 

How can you visit Kothandarama Mandir 

Any devotee who wishes to visit Sri Kothandarama Swamy Mandir in Rameswaram can visit the temple with just a 10 kilometres drive from the main Rameswaram Mandir. The nearest railway stations to the Mandir are Pamban Jn (PBM), Mandapam (MMM) and Rameswaram (RMM). 

Published January 21st, 2024 at 09:46 IST

