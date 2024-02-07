English
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 14:03 IST

PM Modi Wears Silk Kurta With Uttariya For Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha, Carries 'Silver Chattar'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony

Apoorva Shukla
PM Modi Wears Silk Kurta With Uttariya For Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha
PM Modi Wears Silk Kurta With Uttariya For Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha | Image: ANI
Ayodhya: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony, he was seen donning the traditional attire- dhoti and kurta made of Silk fabric. Prime Minister Modi was seen wearing a golden coloured silk kurta and a uttariya teamed up with a cream dhoti. 

Prime Minister Modi was carrying a ‘Silver Chattar’ (an umbrella shaped structure) and a red shawl or dupatta along with him. He entered the newly constructed Ram Mandir from the Singh Dwar. 

Image
Image: ANI 

 

PM Modi is the main yajman for the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol at Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. The rituals for pran pratistha began as PM Modi took ‘sankalp’. 

Image: ANI

 

After the ceremony, PM Modi will address the gathering of guests outside the Ram Mandir after which he is scheduled to visit the Kuber Tila. He will also interact with workers associated with the construction of the temple

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 12:13 IST

