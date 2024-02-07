Advertisement

Ayodhya: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony, he was seen donning the traditional attire- dhoti and kurta made of Silk fabric. Prime Minister Modi was seen wearing a golden coloured silk kurta and a uttariya teamed up with a cream dhoti.

Prime Minister Modi was carrying a ‘Silver Chattar’ (an umbrella shaped structure) and a red shawl or dupatta along with him. He entered the newly constructed Ram Mandir from the Singh Dwar.

Advertisement

Image: ANI

PM Modi is the main yajman for the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol at Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. The rituals for pran pratistha began as PM Modi took ‘sankalp’.

Advertisement

Image: ANI

After the ceremony, PM Modi will address the gathering of guests outside the Ram Mandir after which he is scheduled to visit the Kuber Tila. He will also interact with workers associated with the construction of the temple

Advertisement