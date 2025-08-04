PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to Shibu Soren at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Meets Family Members

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital to pay homage to veteran tribal leader and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren, who passed away earlier in the day. PM Modi also met the family members of the late leader, including his son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Kalpana Soren.

Sharing photos of his visit on X, the Prime Minister expressed grief over the demise of the 81-year-old leader. “Went to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay homage to Shri Shibu Soren Ji. Also met his family. My thoughts are with Hemant Ji, Kalpana Ji and the admirers of Shri Shibu Soren Ji,” PM Modi wrote.

In a separate condolence post on X, the Prime Minister remembered Soren as a grassroots leader. “Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden,” he said.

Shibu Soren, fondly known as ‘Dishom Guru’ or ‘Guruji’, passed away at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday morning. He had been on ventilator support for the past month due to a kidney-related ailment and had suffered a stroke about one and a half months ago. He was shifted to the Delhi hospital from Ranchi on June 19, 2025.

Hemant Soren confirmed his father's death in an emotional message posted on X, saying, “Respected Guru Dishom has left us all. Today, I have become empty.”

A towering political figure in Jharkhand, Shibu Soren was born on January 11, 1944, in Nemra village, now part of Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district. He founded the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in 1972 and led the party for nearly four decades until April 2025, when his son Hemant Soren took over as national president due to his declining health.

Shibu Soren is widely credited with championing the cause of a separate Jharkhand state and for his longstanding battle against exploitative moneylending practices that plagued tribal communities. His influence extended beyond Jharkhand to parts of Odisha and West Bengal.