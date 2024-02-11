PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Swami Dayanand Saraswati on His 200th Birth Anniversary

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual address on Sunday extended wishes on Swami Dayanand Saraswat Jayanti.

Today marks the 200th birth anniversary of the Indian philosopher, whom the prime minister lauded for infusing hope among crores of people in Amritkal.

Advertisement

Taking to X, PM Modi said, “The country is celebrating the 200th birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati today. Today, I wanted to be present in the Tankara the birthplace of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, but I am there with all of you…"

Advertisement

He added that he is honoured to have been born in the same place (Gujarat), where Swami Saraswati was born.

"It is my honour that I was born in Gujarat the birth place of Swami Dayanand Saraswati..."

Advertisement

In the address, the prime minister emphasised on education based on Indian values.

"Swami Dayanand Saraswati during his time talked about the role & importance of women. Through new policies, the women of this country are progressing. Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed in the Lok Sabha & Vidhan Sabha & ensured women's reservation..." he added.