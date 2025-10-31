PM Narendra Modi Slams Congress for Removing Portions of Vande Mataram on Religious Grounds

As soon as the Rashtriya Ekta Parade ended, Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked the entire stretch where the parade was happening and enthusiastically greeted all those gathered.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi criticised the Congress government for contributing to the partition, saying that it adopted the "slave mentality" from the British colonial rule and stressed that the Congress removed the partition of Vande Mataram on religious grounds.

"Congress not only inherited its party and power from the British, but also internalised the slave mentality. In a few days, Vande Mataram will be celebrating its 150th anniversary. When the British partitioned Bengal in 1905, Vande Mataram became the voice of every citizen in protest. Vande Mataram became the voice of the nation's unity and solidarity. The British even tried to ban the chanting of Vande Mataram. The British never succeeded. The chant of Vande Mataram continued to resonate in every corner of India. But what the British failed to do, Congress accomplished. Congress removed a portion of Vande Mataram on religious grounds. This means that Congress both divided society and furthered the British agenda," he said.

"The day Congress decided to break, cut, and divide Vande Mataram, it laid the foundation for India's partition. Had Congress not committed that sin, India's picture today would have been different," the prime minister added.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi shared on X, "Paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the 'Statue of Unity' in Kevadia. SoU is a monumental tribute to Sardar Patel and his vision towards India's unity and strength. Standing tall as the world's tallest statue, it is a symbol of national pride and collective resolve to fulfil Sardar Patel's dreams."

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi recalled Sardar Patel's contribution in shaping the ideology, governance, and destiny of the nation during its formative years. He shared a visual post on his social media platform remembering his legacy in vision and public service.

India pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti. He was the driving force behind India's integration, thus shaping our nation's destiny in its formative years. His unwavering commitment to national integrity, good governance, and public service continues to inspire generations. We also reaffirm our collective resolve to uphold his vision of a united, strong, and self-reliant India," PM Modi wrote on X.