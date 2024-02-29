Advertisement

New Delhi: The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, a visionary project of the Government of India, to illuminate 1 crore households by offering up to 300 units of free electricity every month.

Prime Minister's scheme ambitious roof top solar electricity project to promote solar energy adoption across the country.

The entire solar energy project worth an investment of Rs 75,000 crores, this scheme promises to ease out the burden of electricity expenses and provide income opportunities to the citizens.

Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur told in a press briefing PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana will not only promote rooftop solar energy, but also boost the solar manufacturing industry and supply chain industry, providing a direct employment to 17 Lakh people in the country.

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana will cover 60% of the entire 2kW electricity supply system, and rest 40% will run on system between 2kW to 3kW load capacity.

An official release said the scheme provides a CFA of 60 per cent of system cost for 2 kW systems and 40 per cent of additional system cost for systems between 2 to 3 kW capacity.

"The CFA will be capped at 3 kW. At current benchmark prices, this will mean Rs 30,000 subsidy for 1 kW system, Rs 60,000 for 2 kW systems and Rs 78,000 for 3 kW systems or higher," as per the reports.

Citizens can apply for PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana through the National Portal https://pmsuryaghar.gov.in/ and choose a suitable vendor for the installation of rooftop solar at home.

The National Portal will provide information and assistance in planning and execution, including installation process, benefits, and vendor rating.

Additionally, households will get collateral-free, low-interest loan options for the installation of residential solar systems with capacity up to 3 kW.

Every household opting for rooftop solar installation will get inspection by the DISCOM, after successful inspection a commissioning certificate will be generated from the portal.

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, will not only empower every household but also help them save on electricity bills also help them generate additional income by selling reserve or surplus power to DISCOM authority.








