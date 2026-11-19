New Delhi: India's rooftop solar capacity has reached 19,744.31 MW under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, with 56.97 lakh operational installations across the country, according to official portal data as of November 16, 2026.

The country's total renewable energy capacity has reached 300.5 GW, with rooftop solar emerging as a major contributor to the clean energy transition.

Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh account for more than 51% of India's total rooftop solar capacity under the scheme. Gujarat leads the national ranking with 3,523.98 MW, followed by Maharashtra with 3,336.54 MW and Uttar Pradesh with 3,231.59 MW.

Gujarat has received ₹6,819.9 crore in central subsidies, while Maharashtra has received ₹6,437.53 crore and Uttar Pradesh ₹6,510.47 crore.

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Maharashtra has 9.15 lakh installations, while Uttar Pradesh has 9.66 lakh installations, reflecting strong adoption of rooftop solar systems across residential households.

Kerala has emerged as the leader in average rooftop solar capacity per installation, with 3.87 kW per setup. The state has 1,602.73 MW installed capacity across 4.14 lakh installations.

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Gujarat averages 3.75 kW per installation, Maharashtra 3.64 kW and Uttar Pradesh 3.35 kW.

Maharashtra is also emerging as a major hub for group housing rooftop solar installations, with 9.16 lakh installations powering 13.97 lakh households. Gujarat has 9.38 lakh installations serving 13.21 lakh households.

Nationwide, ₹37,533.65 crore in central subsidies has been disbursed under the scheme to support rooftop solar installations.

Rajasthan, traditionally a major utility-scale solar hub, has recorded 1,456.86 MW of rooftop solar capacity through 3.72 lakh installations.