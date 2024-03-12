×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 22:28 IST

PM To Dedicate 274 Railway Projects In Odisha On March 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone and dedicate various railway projects worth over Rs 85,000 crore including projects in Odisha

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM to Dedicate 274 Railway Projects in Odisha on March 12
PM to Dedicate 274 Railway Projects in Odisha on March 12 | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bhubaneshwar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay foundation stone and dedicate various railway projects worth over Rs 85,000 crore including projects in Odisha on Tuesday, an official told PTI.

This was stated by East Coast Railway Additional General Manager Mohesh Kumar Behera at a press conference here on Monday.

Advertisement

Behera said the prime minister will hold these functions at 764 locations across India. "During the occasion, the prime minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for 274 railway projects in Odisha", he said.

These projects include 162 Electronic Interlocking systems, 41 One Station One Product (OSOP) stalls, 50 Solar power stations, five goods sheds, nine new line, doubling and third line projects, four auto signalling systems, one GatiSakti terminal, one Jan Ausadhi Kendra and one rail coach restaurant, Behera said.

Advertisement

The prime minister will also flag off the third Vande Bharat Express for the people of Odisha. The third Vande Bharat Express will run between Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar. This train will run six days a week except Saturdays, he said.

Prime Minister will also dedicate nine new line, doubling and third line projects.

Advertisement

The projects are Rs 234 crore Haridaspur-Byree(16.8 km) of Bhadrak-Nergundi 3rd Line section, Rs 131 crore Damanjodi-Baiguda (14.6 km) of Korapur-Raigada doubling section, Rs 167 crore Singapur Road-Rayagada (9.2 km) of Vijianagam-Titlagarh 3rd Line, Rs 123 crore Similiguda-Araku-Gorapur (21.6 km) of Kotavlasa-Koraput doubling section.

The PM will also dedicate Rs 47 crore Kota-Boddavara (7.3 km) section of Kotavalasa-Koraput doubling, Rs 550 crore Jharsuguda-Jamaga (53 km) of Bilaspur-Jharsuguda 4th line section, Rs 61.73 crore Link B-Link C Bondamunda of (Bondamunda-Ranchi doubling section.

Advertisement

It also includes the Rs 129.95 crore Nawagaon-Orga (6.8 km) of Ranchi-Bondamunda doubling section and Rs 36.12 crore Ranital-Ranital (L) 4th line (3 km) of Narayangarh-Bhadrak 4th line section.

The official said the "One Station One Product” (OSOP) scheme aims to promote the 'Vocal for Local' vision of the central government, provide a market for local/indigenous products and create additional income opportunities for the marginalised sections of the society.

Advertisement

This scheme aims to provide enhanced opportunities for livelihood to local artisans, weavers /handloom weavers, craftsmen, etc., through provision of sale outlets at railway stations across the country, he said.

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 22:28 IST

Narendra Modi

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

2 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

2 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

3 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

3 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

3 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Temperature Surges in Delhi, Mercury Recorded at 31.4 Degrees Celsius

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. PM Narendra Modi Has Delivered on What He Promised: BJP On CAA

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. PM Modi, Amit Shah Reach BJP HQ, CEC Meet Underway

    Lok Sabha Elections18 minutes ago

  4. Fahadh Faasil Starrer Aavesham Gets A Release Date

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  5. FC Goa make ISL playoffs after exciting 3-3 draw with Punjab FC

    Sports 20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo