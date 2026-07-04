Pocketless Uniform, Repeated Frisking, Dedicated Changing Rooms: Ram Temple Overhauls Counting Protocols Amid Donation Theft Row

New Delhi: The recent allegations of theft and embezzlement regarding donations at the sacred Ayodhya Ram Temple have sparked critical concerns regarding the security measures protecting one of India's most high-profile religious institutions.

Thereby, in a bid to strengthen accountability and plug security gaps, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has rolled out a comprehensive set of new protocols for the temple's donation-counting process. These reforms follow findings from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that previously highlighted significant lapses in standard operating procedures.

New strict security protocols

To ensure the integrity of the counting process, several security measures have been introduced at the ‘Pilgrim Facilitation Centre (PFC)’ inside the Ram Temple in Ayodhya .

Situated 200 metres from the primary temple, the PFC houses a basement counting room where proceeds from the approximately 35 donation boxes located throughout the shrine are collected and tallied. This process occurs in two shifts, with roughly 20 tellers working per shift from 8 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 8 pm. The measures include:

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Mandatory Uniforms: The most notable update involves a revised dress code for counting agents. They are now required to wear a sky-blue, pocketless gown secured with a neck chain, which is restricted to the counting zone. Furthermore, a separate changing area has been established, allowing staff to switch into these garments before beginning their work and to change out of them before leaving for the day.

Stricter Entry Procedures: An official stated that counting agents from both shifts are required to undergo frisking and security screenings before changing into their uniforms. A second security check is mandatory before they enter the counting room. This protocol also remains in effect should an agent need to take a restroom break while on duty.

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Prohibited Items: To maintain strict control within the hall, staff are prohibited from carrying personal belongings, including mobile phones, cameras, or bags.

Facility Access: Staff members must also remove their footwear outside the counting hall before entry.

Changes to counting environment

In addition to personal security measures, the physical setup of the counting hall has been overhauled to ensure transparency. The process will now be conducted while staff are seated on the floor, moving away from the previous practice of using tables and chairs.