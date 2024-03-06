×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 10:21 IST

Pod Taxi Service to be Launched Soon to Ease Travel to Bandra-Kurla Complex

The MMRDA approved the pod taxi service on the 8.8 km route between Bandra and Kurla railway stations.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pod Taxi Service in Mumbai
Pod Taxi Service in Mumbai | Image:Social media
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is all set to launch a pod taxi service that will ease travel to the business hub of Bandra-Kurla Complex.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government in an official statement said that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) approved the pod taxi service on the 8.8 km route between Bandra and Kurla railway stations.

Advertisement

The post on X read, "Pod taxi' will run between Bandra and Kurla station through Bandra-Kurla complex and its distance is 8.80 km. That's it. It will have 38 stations. It has a capacity of six passengers per pod. Maximum 40 Km. The Chief Minister @mieknathshinde today approved the launch of this project on a Public-Private Partnership basis, which will have a speed of 1 hour per hour. This project will help make the journey from Bandra station to BKC more convenient."

Furthermore, it added that the project will be implemented on a public-private partnership basis, aiming to ease the commute to BKC from the two railway stations.
 

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 10:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

12 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

12 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

12 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

12 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

12 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

12 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

12 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

18 hours ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

18 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

19 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

21 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

21 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

a day ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

2 days ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

2 days ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Releases 'Modi Ka Parivar' Poster to Counter Lalu Yadav's Remark

    Lok Sabha Elections18 minutes ago

  2. RBI directs card issuers to offer choice of networks to customers

    Economy News19 minutes ago

  3. Kate Winslet Talks About Overcoming An Eating Disorder

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  4. Shabnim Ismail unleashes lightning-fast delivery at WPL in the MI vs DC

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  5. Drake Bell Alleges He Was Sexually Abused As Child Actor

    Entertainment27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo