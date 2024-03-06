Advertisement

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is all set to launch a pod taxi service that will ease travel to the business hub of Bandra-Kurla Complex.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government in an official statement said that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) approved the pod taxi service on the 8.8 km route between Bandra and Kurla railway stations.

The post on X read, "Pod taxi' will run between Bandra and Kurla station through Bandra-Kurla complex and its distance is 8.80 km. That's it. It will have 38 stations. It has a capacity of six passengers per pod. Maximum 40 Km. The Chief Minister @mieknathshinde today approved the launch of this project on a Public-Private Partnership basis, which will have a speed of 1 hour per hour. This project will help make the journey from Bandra station to BKC more convenient."

Furthermore, it added that the project will be implemented on a public-private partnership basis, aiming to ease the commute to BKC from the two railway stations.

