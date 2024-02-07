Advertisement

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya's Ram Temple is complete on January 22, ending a long-fought battle of the Sanatanis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the rituals in the grand Mandir under guidance of priests while thousands of guests were in the compound of the temple.

PM Modi walking into the Sanctum Sanctorum of the Ram Temple. Image: Republic

PM Modi was accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat along with priests in the Sanctum Sanctorum of the temple.

PM Modi during the Pran Pratisthta ceremony. Image: Republic

Enthusiastic devotees and Hindu saints are rejoicing on the 'homecoming' of Lord Ram which is being seen as the beginning of Ram Rajya and a new era altogether.

#WATCH | Ayodhya: On Shri Ram Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri says, "... The poison of caste will be abolished because Ram belonged to Shabari, Ram belonged to Valmiki, Ram belongs to everyone..." pic.twitter.com/kM6vVTc4j0 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Reacting to the festive atmosphere in Ayodhya as well as the entire nation, Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri said, "It is a new spirit in India. Even the Sun is shining incredibly after the arrival of Suryavanshi Prabhu Shri Ram."

"With this brightness, India will start the journey of a Vishwa Guru (Global leader) and the poison of caste will be abolished because Ram belonged to Shabari, Ram belonged to Valmiki, Ram belongs to everyone," he further said while speaking to ANI.

Guests at the Ram Temple compound. Image: Republic

In his speech after the Pran Pratistha ceremony, PM Modi also said that January 22 marks the beginning of a new 'kaal chakra' and that this day will be remembered even after thousands of years.

PM Modi also apologised to Lord Ram for his establishment in a tent before the Supreme Court's judgment on November 9, 2019 allowing the construction of the temple.

"Today, I apologise to Lord Ram as there was something lacking in our love and penance due to which this work (construction of Ram Temple) was not done for so many years. However, that gap has been bridged today and I am confident that Lord Ram will forgive us," the PM said.