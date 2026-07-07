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  • Police Claims Siya-Chetan Were Secretly Married, Researched Sonam Raghuvanshi's Case to Plot Ketan's Murder

Police Claims Siya-Chetan Were Secretly Married, Researched Sonam Raghuvanshi's Case to Plot Ketan's Murder

Investigators discovered the secret marriage after recovering WhatsApp chats from the phones of both suspects.

Avipsha Sengupta
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Ketan Agrawal Murder Case
Ketan Agrawal Murder Case | Image: X

In a shocking revelation that has come to light about the  murder of Ketan Agarwal, investigators have found that his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her partner, Chetan Chaudhary, had secretly married four months before the incident.

Investigators discovered the secret marriage after recovering WhatsApp chats from the phones of both suspects.

Plan Inspired by Sonam Raghuvanshi

According to police sources, the recovered text messages show that the two had planned the murder in advance. 

Data logs also revealed another chilling detail. After checking Siya’s searches, police was able to conclude that she took the idea for murder from the Sonam Raghuvanshi case.

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Back in 2025, Sonam Raghuvanshi from Indore had garnered national attention for the murder of her newly-wedded husband Raja Raghuvanshi along with her lover Raj Kushwaha in a similar fashion while the pair was in Meghalaya for their honeymoon.

Investigators believe, in Ketan's case' the trek to the fort was planned specifically to kill Agarwal and make his death look like a tragic hiking accident, just like Sonam did.

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What Happened at the Fort

Agarwal, who was engaged to Goyal, went on a trek to Lohagad Fort with her and Chaudhary on June 18. Initially, the incident was described as a selfie accident where Agarwal lost his footing and fell.

However, local police grew suspicious after finding major contradictions in Goyal’s account of the event. Phone location data and regular surveillance tracking quickly led investigators to treat the fall as a intentional act rather than an accident.

Search and rescue teams found Agarwal's body in a gorge the next morning. Police are now using the retrieved chat records and internet search histories to build their formal case against the two suspects. Currently, both Siya and Chetan remain under judcial custody.

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Published By:
 Avipsha Sengupta
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