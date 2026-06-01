‘Police Threatening TMC MLAs to Join BJP’: Mamata Banerjee’s Explosive Charge Amid Bengal Political Turmoil

Launching a blistering attack on the BJP and law enforcement agencies, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that police were intimidating TMC legislators and MPs to quit the party and join the BJP, claiming that a campaign of “threats and inducements” was underway to weaken the party.

Banerjee dismissed speculation about defections and internal unrest within the Trinamool Congress, asserting that the party would emerge stronger despite what she described as sustained political pressure from the Centre.

“TMC will become even stronger. You cannot weaken TMC by intimidating or bribing a few MLAs and MPs. In fact, this is only making the party stronger,” Banerjee said.

Kalyan Banerjee Assault Row Fuels TMC’s Attack

Banerjee’s remarks come amid a fresh political flashpoint surrounding TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, who alleged that he was physically attacked by BJP party workers.

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In a post on X, Kalyan Banerjee claimed that a hard object was hurled at his head, causing injuries and severe chest pain.

“The nature of the assault clearly suggests an attempt to inflict serious harm, if not take my life,” he wrote.

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The incident has become a rallying point for the TMC leadership, with Mamata Banerjee accusing authorities of failing to ensure medical treatment and protection for opposition leaders.

She alleged that despite doctors being called, hospitals were pressured not to provide treatment, calling the episode “shocking” and evidence of political vendetta.

‘Rulers Became Killers’: Mamata’s Direct Attack on BJP

Escalating her offensive further, Banerjee took to X on May 31, posting a strongly worded message: “RULERS BECAME KILLERS - Shame on you BJP.”

The post came amid the growing confrontation between the BJP and TMC over the alleged attack on Kalyan Banerjee and accusations of political violence.

The BJP, however, rejected the allegations. The party’s West Bengal social media unit dismissed the claims as “drama” and mocked the controversy as no longer “eggciting” - an apparent reference to TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee being pelted with eggs during a recent visit to Sonarpur.

Defections and Political Realignments

Mamata Banerjee also sought to downplay concerns over leaders leaving the party, saying the TMC’s strength lies in its grassroots workers rather than individual politicians.

“TMC is not for its leaders; it is for its workers. Some people enjoyed power for years, and the moment we suffered a setback, they appeared to have reached an understanding with another party,” she said.