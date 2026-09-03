Varanasi Flood Alert: Ganga Water Level Crosses Warning Mark, Rises at 2 CM Per Hour; PM Modi Orders Immediate Relief

Varanasi: The water level of the Ganga in Varanasi rose to 70.54 metres on Thursday morning, crossing the warning level of 70.262 metres, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC). The water level was recorded at the Rajghat gauge site at 6 am and was rising at a rate of 2 cm per hour. The danger level at the site is 71.262 metres, while the highest flood level (HFL) is 73.901 metres.

The latest reading comes amid a flood situation in parts of Varanasi, with the district administration closely monitoring affected areas along the Ganga and Varuna rivers. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agrawal and District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar inspected flood-affected areas and reviewed arrangements for people displaced by the rising water levels.

The officials travelled by NDRF boat from Namo Ghat and inspected Salarpur, Saraiya, Konia, Pul Kohna, Dhelvaria and Sarai Mohana, taking stock of waterlogging and the situation of residents. During the inspection, the officials interacted with residents and assured them of all possible assistance from the administration.

The District Magistrate directed officials to remain on high alert and continuously monitor the affected areas. He also instructed them to keep arrangements ready for shifting people to safer locations and ensure the availability of boats and other resources for relief and rescue operations.

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Police Commissioner Mohit Agrawal directed police and NDRF personnel to maintain constant vigil in flood-affected areas and respond promptly to emergencies. He also appealed to people living along the riverbanks to remain cautious and follow the administration's instructions.

The officials also visited flood relief camps at the Primary School in Salarpur and Vidya Vihar Inter College, where they interacted with affected families and took stock of their requirements. The DM directed officials to ensure adequate food, drinking water, electricity, lighting, sanitation, healthcare and security at the relief camps, with special attention to children, women and elderly people.

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Health teams were asked to conduct regular check-ups and ensure the availability of essential medicines, while the Municipal Corporation and other departments were directed to maintain cleanliness at the camps. The DM also directed officials to install CCTV cameras at the relief camps to strengthen security arrangements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Varanasi District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar and took detailed stock of the flood situation in the city amid incessant rainfall and the rising water level of the Ganga.

During the telephonic conversation, Prime Minister Modi, who is also the Member of Parliament from Varanasi, sought detailed information from the District Magistrate about the water level of the river and the arrangements being made at relief camps for flood-affected people.

The Prime Minister directed the district administration to work on a war footing for the relief of flood-affected people and ensure that all necessary facilities are made available to them immediately. He also instructed officials to make immediate arrangements wherever there is an additional requirement for relief material and expedite relief work for the affected people.

PM Modi directed the administration to maintain constant vigilance over the flood situation and relief operations and ensure that immediate assistance reaches those affected. According to the Central Water Commission, the warning level of the Ganga in Varanasi is 70.26 metres, while the river was flowing at 70.28 metres. The danger mark is at 71.26 metres.

With the water level rising at around two centimetres per hour, authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation as the river could approach the danger mark if the rise continues. As a precautionary measure, police personnel have been deployed along routes leading towards the Ganga to prevent any untoward incident. Boat operations have also been restricted from Assi Ghat to Keshav Ghat, while movement in the river has been strictly monitored.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecast widespread weather activity over East Uttar Pradesh from September 3 to 8. The region is likely to witness isolated to scattered rainfall from September 3 to 5 and again on September 8, while rainfall activity is expected to intensify into fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on September 6 and 7.