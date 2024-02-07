English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 13:50 IST

Politics Over PM Modi's Bengaluru Visit: Sidda Won’t Receive PM at Kempegowda Airport

While CM Siddaramaiah was scheduled to receive PM Modi at Bengaluru's Kempegowda airport, there has been changes in the CM's schedule today

Srinwanti Das
PM Narendra Modi
PM Modi is scheduled to visit Bengaluru today | Image:Video Grab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: While PM Modi is scheduled to visit Bengaluru today, there have been last-minute changes in Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's tour plan. According to yesterday's tour plan, CM Siddaramaiah was supposed to receive PM Modi at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda airport. However, in today's tour plan of the CM released by his office, it is mentioned that the CM will receive him at the Boeing air facility and not the Kempegowda airport.

Just hours before PM's arrival, CM Siddaramaiah took to social media to remind the BJP-led central government of its allegedly step-motherly treatment towards the state.

Advertisement

It is not time for the central @BJP4India government to share its resources fairly and equitably with all the states of the Union of India. It has to bring itself to that level. Let the Center give up trying to suppress the fair voice raised by all southern states including Karnataka regarding tax share and resource allocation. Let him correct his financial misconduct,” he posted.

Meanwhile, DyCM DK Shivakumar will now receive PM Modi at the Kempegowda airport, along with chief secretary Rajneesh Goel.

There has been changes in the CM's tour plan | Image: Republic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate American aircraft manufacturer Boeing's new global engineering and technology centre campus near here, official sources said. Built at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore, the 43-acre state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus is the aviation giant's largest such investment outside the US, they said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple, Srirangam in Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu, where PM Modi is scheduled to offer prayers tomorrow.

Kumaraswamy Wishes Success for PM's Programme

Advertisement

Extending a warm welcome to PM Modi on his visit, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy said, “Although I initially intended to greet the Prime Minister at Kempegowda International Airport, my plans changed due to returning from New Delhi to Bangalore just yesterday. Unfortunately, I've developed cold symptoms and am presently resting at home. I regret not being able to welcome the Honorable Prime Minister in person and express my best wishes for the success of all his programs.”

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 13:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News14 minutes ago

  2. Rose Day Rush: 251 roses sold per minute at peak

    Business News21 minutes ago

  3. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News23 minutes ago

  4. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News24 minutes ago

  5. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement