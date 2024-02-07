Advertisement

Bengaluru: While PM Modi is scheduled to visit Bengaluru today, there have been last-minute changes in Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's tour plan. According to yesterday's tour plan, CM Siddaramaiah was supposed to receive PM Modi at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda airport. However, in today's tour plan of the CM released by his office, it is mentioned that the CM will receive him at the Boeing air facility and not the Kempegowda airport.

Just hours before PM's arrival, CM Siddaramaiah took to social media to remind the BJP-led central government of its allegedly step-motherly treatment towards the state.

“It is not time for the central @BJP4India government to share its resources fairly and equitably with all the states of the Union of India. It has to bring itself to that level. Let the Center give up trying to suppress the fair voice raised by all southern states including Karnataka regarding tax share and resource allocation. Let him correct his financial misconduct,” he posted.

Meanwhile, DyCM DK Shivakumar will now receive PM Modi at the Kempegowda airport, along with chief secretary Rajneesh Goel.

There has been changes in the CM's tour plan | Image: Republic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate American aircraft manufacturer Boeing's new global engineering and technology centre campus near here, official sources said. Built at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore, the 43-acre state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus is the aviation giant's largest such investment outside the US, they said.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple, Srirangam in Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu, where PM Modi is scheduled to offer prayers tomorrow.

Kumaraswamy Wishes Success for PM's Programme

Extending a warm welcome to PM Modi on his visit, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy said, “Although I initially intended to greet the Prime Minister at Kempegowda International Airport, my plans changed due to returning from New Delhi to Bangalore just yesterday. Unfortunately, I've developed cold symptoms and am presently resting at home. I regret not being able to welcome the Honorable Prime Minister in person and express my best wishes for the success of all his programs.”