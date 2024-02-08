Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 22:26 IST

4.31 Crore Leaflets With Ram Name Will Be Sent to Ayodhya: Kamal Nath's son Nakul

Nakul Nath announced that he will go to Ayodhya once the Ram Temple is open to public.

Manisha Roy
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Bhopal: Congress MP Nakul Nath, who is the son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, attended the Ram Mahotsav which was organised by Maruti Nandan Sewa Samiti on Wednesday. 

Nakul Nath announced that he will go to Ayodhya once the Ram Temple is open to public.

Participating in an event devoted to Lord Ram, Nakul visited a temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara and performed puja.

Sharing visuals from the event on social media platform X, he wrote, “ Chhindwara is going to create history by writing 4 crore 31 lakh Ram names”

He along with his father and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath reached Simaria Hanuman temple and wrote Ram's name in the leaflets.

Nakul said that the 4 crore leaflets with Ram written on them will be sent to Ayodhya on January 22 in two buses.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 22:26 IST

