Bhopal: Congress MP Nakul Nath, who is the son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, attended the Ram Mahotsav which was organised by Maruti Nandan Sewa Samiti on Wednesday.

Nakul Nath announced that he will go to Ayodhya once the Ram Temple is open to public.

Participating in an event devoted to Lord Ram, Nakul visited a temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara and performed puja.

4 करोड़ 31 लाख राम नाम लिखकर छिंदवाड़ा इतिहास रचने जा रहा है । आज उसी क्रम में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री आदरणीय कमलनाथ जी के साथ सिमरिया हनुमान मंदिर पहुँचकर पत्रक में राम नाम लिखा ।



⁠- आप सभी से अपील करता हूँ कि इस ऐतिहासिक कार्य में शामिल होकर पुण्य लाभ अर्जित करें ।

⁠

राम राम 🙏… pic.twitter.com/GlWkNgbksI — Nakul Kamal Nath (@NakulKNath) January 10, 2024

Sharing visuals from the event on social media platform X, he wrote, “ Chhindwara is going to create history by writing 4 crore 31 lakh Ram names”

He along with his father and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath reached Simaria Hanuman temple and wrote Ram's name in the leaflets.

Nakul said that the 4 crore leaflets with Ram written on them will be sent to Ayodhya on January 22 in two buses.