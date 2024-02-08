English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 23:41 IST

Aata Scam: Calcutta HC To Monitor Joint CBI-Police Probe Into Attack On ED Officials At Sandeshkhali

In a significant development to the, Calcutta HC will now monitor joint CBI-Bengal Police special investigation team's probe into attack on ED officials

Moumita Mukherjee
ED Attack case
Calcutta High Court directed the West Bengal police to produce case diary related to attack on the ED officials. | Image:ANI/ PTI
  3 min read
  • 3 min read
In a significant development to the, Calcutta HC will now monitor joint CBI-Bengal Police special investigation team's probe into attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali. The Court on Wednesday ordered formation of a joint special investigation team of CBI and West Bengal police to probe the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CAPF officials at North 24 Parganas' Sandeshkhali when they went to search the premises of Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh on January 5.

Justice Jay Sengupta directed that the probe will be monitored by the court and the SIT will file a progress report of the investigation on February 12, the next date of hearing in the case.

The court also gave two key directions to the West Bengal Police regarding the submission of all the FIRs filed at the local Nazat police station and also on immediate installation of CCTVs in front of the residence of Trinamool Congress leader and the principal accused of the attack Shah Jahan Sheikh.

Highlighting the allegations against the police over its role in the investigation, Justice Jay Sengupta also observed that the West Bengal police should have included Section 307 (punishment for attempt to murder) in the FIR filed in the matter.

While ED counsel expressed doubts over unbiased investigation in the matter, the state government counsel argued that there is no justification behind demanding a probe by another agency since the West Bengal Police has already initiated a probe in the case.

According to a suo motu FIR lodged by Nazat police station, within the area of which the premises of Shajahan is situated and the attack on the ED officials took place, around 3,000 people had gathered when the central agency went for the search operation. It stated that the local police managed to get the ED officials and the accompanying CRPF personnel safe passage from the area after they were attacked.

Justice Sengupta directed that the two officers will have the liberty to take assistance from central forces or the state police for apprehending the accused persons. The High Court further stated that the state has a constitutional obligation to "uphold the rule of law and not permit any form of anarchy or mobocracy." The court, however, said on the other hand, it is also no less surprising that the ED, which was praying for investigation of the case of mob violence by the CBI, had not prayed for transfer of investigation of cases involving the predicate offences in the alleged ration scam from the state police to the CBI.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 16:32 IST

