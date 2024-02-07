All MLAs Fully Committed: Congress Extends Full Support To Champai Soren

Advertisement

Jharkhand Political Crisis: As new CM elect of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led ruling coalition in Jharkhand Champai Soren awaits Governor's invitation to form the government, Jharkhand unit of the Congress party, while speaking exclusively with Republic Digital, confirmed that the leaders have extended support to the Champai Soren's name.

Over the question of regime change in Jharkhand, Congress MLA from Jharia Purnima Niraj Singh said that the Congress party has extended support to the choice of Champai Soren as the CM-elect of the JMM-led coalition. “As directed by the high command, we have extended our support to the decision,” said Singh. She added, “We have already sent letter of support to the Governor and are now waiting for his response.”

Advertisement

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta also asserted that the Congress leaders are standing strong with the ruling coalition. “All the MLAs are fully committed to their alliance leader, and there is no need to worry,” said Banna Gupta. “With all 47 MLAs under the leadership of respected Champai Soren ji, we have the majority figure, the alliance is in majority!” added Banna Gupta.

JMM Coalition to move MLAs to Hyderabad

Sources have said that ruling JMM-led colaition has planned to shift the MLAs to Hyderabad in order to prevent any poaching attempt by the BJP in the state. To shift the MLAs to Hyderabad, two charted planes have been booked, suggest sources.

Champai Soren says waiting for Governor's Response

Champai Soren, named after Hemant Soren resigned from the CM post before his arrest, claimed that he has the support of 47 MLAs. Champai Soren said that he staked claim to form the next government in the state and is waiting for Raj Bhavan's invite. “We will continue to work to safeguard the pride of Jharkhand . We have staked claim to form the government in the state. We have the support of 47 MLAs,” said Champai Soren.

A legislator from the Serikela assembly constituency for more than three decades since 1991, Champai Soren is known to be a loyalist of JMM supremo Shibu Soren. Born in November 1956 at Jilinggora village in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district, Champai Soren is a matriculate and father of seven children. He is the son of a farmer and is not related to the Hemant Soren's family.

Advertisement

How numbers stack up in Jharkhand assembly?

In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, the ruling coalition has 47 MLAs, including 29 MLAs from the JMM, 17 from the Congress, and one from the RJD. With clear strength in the assembly, it is being speculated that if Soren has to resign from the CM's post due to the ongoing investigation his wife, Kalpana Soren, may take over.