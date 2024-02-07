Asaddudin Owaisi called the latest government move "development for all, appeasement for none (except majority)”. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Hours after an order issued on Thursday announced that all central government offices across the country will remain closed for half-a-day on January 22, in view of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) national chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaddudin Owaisi termed the latest government move as "development for all, appeasement for none (except majority)”.

Claiming that an “Eid Milad un Nabi holiday was cancelled by a BJP-led state government”, Owaisi asserted that “constitutional authority did away with a 30-minute break on Fridays for [offering] of namaz [sacred prayer]”.

Eid Milad un Nabi holiday was cancelled by a BJP state govt. A constitutional authority did away with a 30-min break on Fridays for namaz.



Owaisi's latest remarks come days after the AIMIM posted a video on its ‘X’ handle, in which Owaisi could be seen addressing a gathering, as he urged Muslims at large – to protect and populate mosques – in what appeared to be an attempt at fear-mongering, ahead of the grand consecration ceremony scheduled to take place on Monday in the holy city of Ayodhya.

In the video, the Hyderabad MP could be seen telling the crowd, “Have lost a mosque because of your negligence. Beware, the cruel people sitting on the throne are looking at our mosques with greedy eyes. Keep the mosques populated and protect the mosques.”

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple is set to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.