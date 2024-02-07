Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 17:37 IST

Asaduddin Owaisi Makes It Political AGAIN, Questions 'Bharat Ratna' to Lal Krishna Advani

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday hit out at the government's move, with a satirical post on ‘X’, attacking Advani.

Digital Desk
AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi
The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the government's move, with a satirical post on ‘X’, attacking Advani. | Image:File Photo-Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Hours after BJP veteran and key figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement Lal Krishna Advani was conferred with ‘Bharat Ratna’, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday hit out at the government's move, with a satirical post on social media platform ‘X’, attacking Advani. “Well deserved Bharat Ratna for LK Advani… The graves of Indians who lost their lives in violence are nothing but stepping stones”, Owaisi wrote on ‘X’.

Owaisi's criticism comes just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that BJP stalwart Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

Advertisement

Noteworthily, the deeply emotive issue of the Ram Mandir establishment in Ayodhya was thrust into popular consciousness by Advani through his 'Ram Rath Yatra' in 1990. It was, in fact, under Advani's leadership that the BJP had decided to lend its whole-hearted support to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement by adopting a resolution in its Palampur convention in 1989 – in support of building the temple – at the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The Bharat Ratna for the 96-year-old leader comes nine years after the honour was bestowed on former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.  

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 16:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Asaduddin Owaisi
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  2. Boeing to review NTSB findings for further action

    Business News18 minutes ago

  3. Delhi-NCR Traffic Alert: Avoid These Routes | Check Advisory

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. Dollar under pressure following retreat from nearly three-month high

    Business News26 minutes ago

  5. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News42 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement