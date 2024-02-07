The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the government's move, with a satirical post on ‘X’, attacking Advani. | Image: File Photo-Facebook

New Delhi: Hours after BJP veteran and key figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement Lal Krishna Advani was conferred with ‘Bharat Ratna’, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday hit out at the government's move, with a satirical post on social media platform ‘X’, attacking Advani. “Well deserved Bharat Ratna for LK Advani… The graves of Indians who lost their lives in violence are nothing but stepping stones”, Owaisi wrote on ‘X’.

Owaisi's criticism comes just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that BJP stalwart Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

Noteworthily, the deeply emotive issue of the Ram Mandir establishment in Ayodhya was thrust into popular consciousness by Advani through his 'Ram Rath Yatra' in 1990. It was, in fact, under Advani's leadership that the BJP had decided to lend its whole-hearted support to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement by adopting a resolution in its Palampur convention in 1989 – in support of building the temple – at the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The Bharat Ratna for the 96-year-old leader comes nine years after the honour was bestowed on former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.