Assam: The long-awaited Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly kicked off on Monday with the Governor scheduled to address the assembly. However, the proceedings faced disruption as the opposition staged a walkout in protest.

Anticipation is high for a heated Budget Session, with the Government planning to introduce the Polygamy Ban Bill during this session. Additionally, if Uttarakhand presents the Uniform Civil Code this week, the State government might consider a similar proposal. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed this development last week.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, opposition MLA Akhil Gogoi declared that the opposition would vehemently oppose both the Polygamy Ban Bill and the Uniform Civil Code if tabled. Gogoi accused the BJP of attempting to communally divide the country, stating, "Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wants to be in the national news, and that is the reason why he is making this move."

AIUDF general secretary (organisation) Aminul Islam expressed regret that the opposition is not united, both in Assam and on the national stage. Despite this, he affirmed that AIUDF would oppose the Polygamy Ban Bill. Islam argued, "Polygamy is practiced not only in Islam but in many communities. It's more than a need for some people when the wife has some illness."

Similarly, AIUDF leader Rafiqul Islam labeled the proposed legislation as a communal move. He pointed out instances in tribal communities where polygamy is practiced, including allegations against a BJP leader from Dima Hasao. Islam argued that the BJP's motive appears to be stirring up disruption rather than promoting uniformity in the case of the Uniform Civil Code.

The State government plans to introduce the Polygamy Ban Bill after the Budget, scheduled for February 12. While the introduction of the Bill is certain, the government is also expected to make a decision on the Uniform Civil Code, closely monitoring developments in Uttarakhand, where it is anticipated to be tabled after February 6.